DC for success of coronavirus vaccination drive

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia Friday said that the officers and staff of the health department and other concerned departments should play their role in the success of the coronavirus vaccination campaign Reach Every Door (RED).

He reviewed the steps taken for the second phase of campaign RED-II. Health CEO Dr.

Muhammad Iqbal Makwal, District Coordinator Dr. Khalid Channar, DHO Dr. Anila Ali, Dr. Khalid Arain, and other concerned officers were present on the occasion. He said that no negligence will be tolerated in regard to RED-II. The district Coordinator Dr. Khalid Channar said that the door-to-door vaccination campaign (RED-II) has successfully started. During this campaign, the target of vaccination of 773,000 people has been set. Out of which 625,000 people have been vaccinated so far.