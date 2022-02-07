UrduPoint.com

DC for success of coronavirus vaccination drive

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia on Monday said the officers and staff of the health department and other departments concerned should play their role in the success of the coronavirus vaccination campaign Reach Every Door (RED).

He was presiding over a meeting at his office to review the progress of the third phase of campaign RED-III. Health CEO Dr.

Muhammad Iqbal Makwal, District Coordinator Dr. Khalid Channar, DHO Dr. Khalid Arain, and other concerned officers were present on the occasion.

He said no negligence will be tolerated in regard to RED-III. The District Coordinator Dr. Khalid Channar told the meeting that the door-to-door vaccination campaign (RED-III) was successfully underway in the district.

He told that so far more than 2 million people have received the first dose while more than 1.5 million have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

