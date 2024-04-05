DC for success of plantation drive

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has stated that in order to make the tree plantation campaign successful, work should be done in a comprehensive manner and the goal of planting trees during the campaign should be achieved.

He emphasized that special attention should be given to their care and irrigation along with planting trees. He was addressing a meeting held in the committee room of his office. The Deputy Commissioner said that during the tree plantation campaign, indigenous species of plants should be planted.

He mentioned that trees make the environment fresh, green, and lively, and promote flora and fauna. The meeting was attended by Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority Bahawalpur Rubina Abbasi, DHO Dr. Khalid Chanar, District Forest Officer Bahawalpur Khalid Javaid Bhatti, Director Horticulture Abid Yasin, DEO Secondary Mohammad Akram, officials from other relevant departments.

District Forest Officer Bahawalpur Khalid Javaid briefed that the target set by the Forest Department during the tree plantation campaign is to plant more than 576,000 plants, and so far, more than 214,000 plants have been planted. Director General PHA mentioned that during the tree plantation campaign, over 100,000 plants will be planted, and so far, more than 70,000 plants have been planted in parks, green belts, around roads, and educational institutions. District Health Officer Khalid Chanar shared that over 11,000 plants have been planted at various health facilities in the district. DEO Secondary education Mohammad Akram informed in the briefing that the target set by the school Education Department is to plant 334,000 plants in educational institutions, out of which more than 180,000 fruit-bearing plants have been planted in schools so far.