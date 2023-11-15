DC for successful anti polio drive

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar on Wednesday chaired a meeting regarding the polio campaign to make it a successful drive in the district.

The meeting was attended by the District Health Officer, representatives from UNICEF, Rotary, WHO, and other concerned officials.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said steps should be taken to make the polio campaign successful saying that we all have to play a positive role in the polio campaign.

He said from polio workers to area in-charge monitoring officers, the goal is one and that is the elimination of polio from the country.