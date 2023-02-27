DC for successful completion of population census

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Azmatullah Wazir here on Monday chaired a meeting of the line departments to review the arrangements and measures for 7th population and housing census in the district.

He issued necessary directives to the concerned quarters to ensure inclusion of all in the census and make it successful so that all possible facilities could be provided to the people as per the population.

He said the government has launched digital census self-enumeration for the first time with a view to give an option to every individual to count him or herself in the census and for the purpose involvement of each and every individual in the process is a must.