DC For Successful Implementation Of Khushal KP Programme

Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2023 | 04:00 PM

DC for successful implementation of Khushal KP programme

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Azmatullah on Tuesday directed all the concerned departments to use all means to successfully implement the Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa program launched by the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Presiding over a meeting on effective implementation of Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa programme, here, he assigned the responsibilities to the concerned officers.

The Deputy Commissioner clarified that no shortcoming would be tolerated in the implementation of the program.

All the district administrative officers and police force officials and heads of relevant departments attended the meeting.

APP/adi

