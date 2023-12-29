Open Menu

DC For Successful Implementation Of Khushal KP Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2023 | 07:46 PM

DC for successful implementation of Khushal KP programme

Deputy Commissioner Azmatullah on Friday directed all the concerned departments to use all means to successfully implement the Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa program launched by the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Azmatullah on Friday directed all the concerned departments to use all means to successfully implement the Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa program launched by the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Presiding over a meeting on the effective implementation of Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa programme here he assigned the responsibilities to the concerned officers.

The deputy commissioner clarified that no shortcomings would be tolerated in implementing the program.

All the district administrative officers, police force officials and heads of relevant departments attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police All

Recent Stories

CAA returns lost bag to passenger at IIA

CAA returns lost bag to passenger at IIA

21 seconds ago
 PDMA warehouse in Muzaffargarh is centre of relief ..

PDMA warehouse in Muzaffargarh is centre of relief, rescue items’ supply to fl ..

23 seconds ago
 MDA organizes "Adbi Bhaithak"

MDA organizes "Adbi Bhaithak"

29 seconds ago
 JUI-F unveils names of candidates on women reserve ..

JUI-F unveils names of candidates on women reserved seats

34 minutes ago
 Nomination papers scrutiny underway

Nomination papers scrutiny underway

34 minutes ago
 SBP emphasizes on role of fiscal policy, effective ..

SBP emphasizes on role of fiscal policy, effective administration for price, fin ..

39 minutes ago
Quaid Azam's legacy is to serve the nation with ho ..

Quaid Azam's legacy is to serve the nation with honesty: Ahmed Shah

34 minutes ago
 Over speeding car falls into Gujjar Nala

Over speeding car falls into Gujjar Nala

34 minutes ago
 Board of Directors EFS-UAF approves 17 projects wo ..

Board of Directors EFS-UAF approves 17 projects worth Rs.26m

34 minutes ago
 AC Abbottabad reviews progress and addresses conce ..

AC Abbottabad reviews progress and addresses concerns on Thandiani road

37 minutes ago
 Israel bombs south Gaza as Hamas officials due in ..

Israel bombs south Gaza as Hamas officials due in Cairo for truce talks

37 minutes ago
 Caretaker Minister presides meeting on TDAP, Steel ..

Caretaker Minister presides meeting on TDAP, Steel Mills

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan