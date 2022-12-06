UrduPoint.com

DC For Swift Measures To Overcome Dengue Virus

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2022 | 05:40 PM

DC for swift measures to overcome dengue virus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Tuesday reviewed the overall dengue situation in the provincial capital.

Chairing a meeting of dengue monitoring committee, the deputy commissioner said that as per instructions by the Punjab government, strict monitoring and indoor and outdoor surveillance was being carried out in the city to control dengue.

He said that instructions had been issued to the departments concerned to make necessary arrangements in this regard, saying that Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) had been directed to ensure cleanliness of parks and fountains under its jurisdiction.

The DC directed the Labour department to check dengue larvae presence in factories and godowns. He warned the anti-dengue teams deputed in the hotspot areas that strict action would be taken in case of negligence.

Additional deputy commissioner, assistant commissioners, chief executive officer health and entomologists attended the meeting.

The CEO health gave a detailed briefing on the current situation of dengue in the city and pointed out hotspot areas.

Meanwhile, special teams of district administration got registered 25 cases againstshop owners over selling LPG gas illegally in the city.

