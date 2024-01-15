DC for taking action against adulterers

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain on Monday directed

to start a crackdown to stop selling of unwholesome milk.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the district price control

committee on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Comissioner General (ADCG) Asad Raza

Kazmi, District Officer Industries Rashida Batool and other members.

The deputy commissioner directed the Punjab Food Authority took strict action

against adulterers.

The deputy commissioner directed the livestock officers to hold a meeting with the

poultry association and take steps to reduce price of eggs.

Earlier, wholesale and retail prices of various food items were reviewed and suggestions

were made for re-fixing prices.