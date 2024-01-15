DC For Taking Action Against Adulterers
Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2024 | 04:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain on Monday directed
to start a crackdown to stop selling of unwholesome milk.
He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the district price control
committee on Monday.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Comissioner General (ADCG) Asad Raza
Kazmi, District Officer Industries Rashida Batool and other members.
The deputy commissioner directed the Punjab Food Authority took strict action
against adulterers.
The deputy commissioner directed the livestock officers to hold a meeting with the
poultry association and take steps to reduce price of eggs.
Earlier, wholesale and retail prices of various food items were reviewed and suggestions
were made for re-fixing prices.
