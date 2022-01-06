DC for taking action against fertilizer hoarders

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Thursday presided over a meeting regarding artificial shortage of urea fertilizer and stop its sale on higher price

NAUSHEHROFEROZZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Thursday presided over a meeting regarding artificial shortage of urea fertilizer and stop its sale on higher price.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, DC said that due to artificial shortage of urea fertilizer and higher prices wheat production was likely to be reduced, however the agriculture department should play a positive role for finding a permanent solution and ensure availability of urea fertilizer to the farmers on fixed prices.

DC also directed to inspect records of urea fertilizer dealers and take strict action against elements responsible for artificial shortage. DC asked relevant officers to submit a report of dealers not providing records so that legal action could be initiated against them.