DC for taking action against substandard, low quality gas cylinders

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad said that the government is committed to resolve all genuine problems of LPG Association. However, cooperation of the association is also imperative to ensure implementation on safety measures in toto. He was addressing a delegation of LPG Association today.

Chairman LPG Association Irfan Khokhar led the delegation while Additional Deputy Commissioner General Qaiser Abbas Rind, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf, AC Sadar Mansoor Qazi, Civil Defense Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas and others were also present in the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner said that district administration was working hard to ensure safety issues as well as redressal of the problems being faced by LPG Association.

He also directed the assistant commissioners to monitor the LPG shops and remove substandard and low quality gas cylinders from passenger vehicles without any discrimination.

On this occasion, Chairman LPG Association assured full cooperation for improvement of safety matters.

He said that the association has withdrawn its two-day strike call and SOPs designed to ensure protection of human lives would be implemented in true letter and spirit.