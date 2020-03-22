UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC For Taking All Steps For Implementing On Lockdown Decision

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 08:10 PM

DC for taking all steps for implementing on lockdown decision

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Ayesha Abro on Sunday directed all concerned officers to take required steps for implementing on lockdown decision of the provincial government to contain coronavirus outbreak.

While presiding over a meeting to review preventive arrangements against coronavirus in the district, Ayesha Abro asked all the Assistant Commissioners to hold meetings with local religious leaders and imams of the mosques located in respective areas so that people could be informed about seriousness of coronavirus threat and make them ready to remain at their homes during lockdown period.

The religious leaders and Imams can play important role for creating awareness, DC said and informed that during lockdown grocery shops, medical stores and general stores will remain opened for facilitation of the people.

The Deputy Commissioner directed that five and more people would not be allowed to gather outside their residences and in case of violation action would be taken against them.

The Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui informed the meeting that as per the decision of the district administration, shifting process of fruit market from old to new vegetable market had been completed where trade activities were in progress.

While briefing the meeting, the Assistant Commissioner Hyderabad, Surhan Abro informed that decision regarding livestock market would be implemented within couple of days.

In order to minimize the rush, the livestock Mandi will be organized for four days a week instead of one day, Surhan Abro said.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the Assistant Commissioners of City and Qasimabad to ensure implementation on health advisory of Sindh Health department.

The DC said coronavirus was a global threat and almost all countries of the world including Pakistan were facing this threat. The only way to contain it was to adopt preventive and precautionary measures as suggested by World Health Organization and the Sindh Health department, she added.

The Health department officers briefed the meeting about arrangements and measures taken at quarantine centers and isolation wards and stressed that efforts should be accelerated to raise awareness among general public for implementing on health advisories as it was the only way to contain this dangerous virus to spread further.

The Senior Superintendent of Police Adeel Hussain Chandio said coronavirus was a threat against humanity due to which whole world was facing it with preventive measures. As a civilized nation, we should take this threat as serious and cooperate with the government in dealing it, the SSP said and appealed the people to remain at their homes during lockdown period.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Liaquat Ali Kalhoro, Additional Commissioner II Qaim Akbar Namai, the District Health Officer Dr. Masood Solangi and others were also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan World Police Hyderabad Progress Qasimabad Adeel Hussain Sunday Market All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler issues resolution exempting establishmen ..

44 minutes ago

UAE is the most prepared country for e-learning in ..

1 hour ago

FNC Health Committee remotely discusses draft fede ..

2 hours ago

Etisalat launches business platform for SMBs

2 hours ago

Ministry of Education launches distance learning s ..

3 hours ago

Former Real Madrid President dies from coronavirus

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.