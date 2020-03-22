DC for taking all steps for implementing on lockdown decision

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Ayesha Abro on Sunday directed all concerned officers to take required steps for implementing on lockdown decision of the provincial government to contain coronavirus outbreak.

While presiding over a meeting to review preventive arrangements against coronavirus in the district, Ayesha Abro asked all the Assistant Commissioners to hold meetings with local religious leaders and imams of the mosques located in respective areas so that people could be informed about seriousness of coronavirus threat and make them ready to remain at their homes during lockdown period.

The religious leaders and Imams can play important role for creating awareness, DC said and informed that during lockdown grocery shops, medical stores and general stores will remain opened for facilitation of the people.

The Deputy Commissioner directed that five and more people would not be allowed to gather outside their residences and in case of violation action would be taken against them.

The Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui informed the meeting that as per the decision of the district administration, shifting process of fruit market from old to new vegetable market had been completed where trade activities were in progress.

While briefing the meeting, the Assistant Commissioner Hyderabad, Surhan Abro informed that decision regarding livestock market would be implemented within couple of days.

In order to minimize the rush, the livestock Mandi will be organized for four days a week instead of one day, Surhan Abro said.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the Assistant Commissioners of City and Qasimabad to ensure implementation on health advisory of Sindh Health department.

The DC said coronavirus was a global threat and almost all countries of the world including Pakistan were facing this threat. The only way to contain it was to adopt preventive and precautionary measures as suggested by World Health Organization and the Sindh Health department, she added.

The Health department officers briefed the meeting about arrangements and measures taken at quarantine centers and isolation wards and stressed that efforts should be accelerated to raise awareness among general public for implementing on health advisories as it was the only way to contain this dangerous virus to spread further.

The Senior Superintendent of Police Adeel Hussain Chandio said coronavirus was a threat against humanity due to which whole world was facing it with preventive measures. As a civilized nation, we should take this threat as serious and cooperate with the government in dealing it, the SSP said and appealed the people to remain at their homes during lockdown period.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Liaquat Ali Kalhoro, Additional Commissioner II Qaim Akbar Namai, the District Health Officer Dr. Masood Solangi and others were also attended the meeting.