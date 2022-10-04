UrduPoint.com

DC For Taking Measures To Prevent Spread Of Dengue In Hyderabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2022 | 06:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has directed the concerned officers of the health department to take measures to prevent the spread of dengue by using all resources so that the public could be protected from the virus.

He gave this instruction while presiding over a meeting to review the dengue situation at Shahbaz Hall on Tuesday.

The DC asked that data of the dengue cases should be collected from government as well as private hospitals of the district.

He also directed the owners of private laboratories to cooperate with the health department in collecting dengue data.

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro directed to take all possible measures to stop the breeding of dengue mosquito.

District Health Officer Dr. Lala Jafar, Municipal Commissioner HMC Fakhir Shakir, Dr. Jamshed Khanzada, Kazim Jatoi and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

