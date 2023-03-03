UrduPoint.com

DC For Taking Necessary Measures For Setting Up Sasta Bazaar In Ramazan

Published March 03, 2023

DC for taking necessary measures for setting up Sasta Bazaar in Ramazan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shah Fahad on Friday directed all the administrative officers to take necessary steps to provide complete relief to the people and control the prices during Ramazan.

Presiding over a meeting here the DC directed an uninterrupted supply of edible items at Sasta Bazaars on cheap prices to the public to provide relief to the common man.

In the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner Peshawar was informed in detail about the steps taken by the district administration for Ramazan.

It was decided that before the holy month of Ramadan, Sasta bazaars would be established in all Tehsils of Peshawar, where cheap and quality items would be provided to the public.

Under the supervision of the district administration, the officials of all departments would perform their duties in the Ramadan Sasta bazaars and separate counters would be set up for all essential items and food.

The meeting decided to form a special squad under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Sania Safi to issue the official price list in the vegetable and fruit market on a daily basis early morning while the administrative officers would implement it across the district.

A Ramazan control room would also be set up at the office of the Deputy Commissioner to address public complaints.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Sania Safi, administrative officers and representatives of the food department, agriculture department, industry department, livestock department, utility store and other line departments and the central president of All Pakistan Agricultural Commodity Markets Malik Sohni.

