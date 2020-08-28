UrduPoint.com
DC For Taking Necessary Measures To Eliminate Dengue

Fri 28th August 2020 | 01:50 PM

DC for taking necessary measures to eliminate dengue

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh has directed the officers of departments concerned to take all necessary measures for the elimination of dengue larvae.

He said this while presiding over the anti-dengue meeting held here on Friday to review the arrangements for elimination of dengue from the district. CEO (Health) Rai Samiullah, Focal person Dr.

Tariq Hassan and officers of departments concerned were also present.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the weather is favorable now for dengue growth so that the officers of Health department and Metropolitan Corporation should take all necessary steps for the purpose.

The DC also directed the health department officers to monitor the situation and play their role for taking all necessary measures.

CEO Health briefed the meeting about the initiatives taken by the health department regardingelimination of dengue.

