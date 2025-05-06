DC For Taking Preventive Measures In Rains
Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2025 | 04:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir directed the departments concerned to take all necessary preventive measures keeping in view the expected rain in summer season.
Chairing a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee held here Tuesday to review the arrangements in the district, the DC instructed the Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) to remove garbage immediately from all localities.
He urged to continue the cleanliness campaign across the city, removing heaps of rubbish and desilting of drains also.
He also instructed the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) authorities to maintain a proper drainage system as well as cleansing of all drains for speeding drainage of rainwater from roads especially from slum areas.
