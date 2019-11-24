DC for taking stern action against child labour

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry directed the officers concerned to speed up the efforts for controlling child and bonded labour across the district.

Presiding over a meeting of district vigilance committee here on Sunday, he said that strict action must be taken against the persons involved in child and bonded labour adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

It was informed to the DC that labour department checked 21 bricks kiln during the current month, in which, six kiln owners were challaned for paying minimum wages. The teams also initiated legal proceedings against two shopkeepers involved in child labour.