UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC For Taking Stern Action Against Over Charging On Food Items

Muhammad Irfan 20 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 06:29 PM

DC for taking stern action against over charging on food items

During the Holy month of Ramazan, district administration officials inspected various bazaars on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao to provide relief to the people and prevent illicit profiteering

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :During the Holy month of Ramazan, district administration officials inspected various bazaars on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao to provide relief to the people and prevent illicit profiteering.

During the inspection, several shopkeepers and butchers were fine besides taking legal action on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur.

Sasta Ramazan Bazaar is a people-friendly initiative of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Up to 25% discounted rates, DC Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz said during his visit to different points where Sasta Bazaar are being setup.

The officials of the district administration also inspected various stalls, displayed the prices of food items in prominent places, and warned the vendors to adopt zero tolerance against the over-receivers. Inform the district administration about the hoarding and over-receivers, stern action should be taken so that these profiteers can be discouraged, DC Bajaur added.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Fine Visit Government

Recent Stories

‘100 Million Meals’ Campaign: Food distributio ..

5 minutes ago

Worshipers sought Almighty's mercy from pandemic o ..

1 minute ago

PMSA arrests six foreign fishermen from Pakistani ..

2 minutes ago

Deserted Cape Verde hankers for its tourists

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 75 points to close a ..

18 minutes ago

IGP lauds entire force for brilliant performance d ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.