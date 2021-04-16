DC for taking stern action against over charging on food items

During the Holy month of Ramazan, district administration officials inspected various bazaars on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao to provide relief to the people and prevent illicit profiteering

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :During the Holy month of Ramazan, district administration officials inspected various bazaars on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao to provide relief to the people and prevent illicit profiteering.

During the inspection, several shopkeepers and butchers were fine besides taking legal action on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur.

Sasta Ramazan Bazaar is a people-friendly initiative of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Up to 25% discounted rates, DC Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz said during his visit to different points where Sasta Bazaar are being setup.

The officials of the district administration also inspected various stalls, displayed the prices of food items in prominent places, and warned the vendors to adopt zero tolerance against the over-receivers. Inform the district administration about the hoarding and over-receivers, stern action should be taken so that these profiteers can be discouraged, DC Bajaur added.