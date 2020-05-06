UrduPoint.com
DC For Taking Stern Action For Not Following SOPs, Guidelines

Wed 06th May 2020

DC for taking stern action for not following SOPs, guidelines

Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Fayyaz Sherpao has directed to take stern action by implementing the SOPs and guideline issued by the government in order to contain further spread the coronavirus in the district

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) : Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Fayyaz Sherpao has directed to take stern action by implementing the SOPs and guideline issued by the government in order to contain further spread the coronavirus in the district.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Sherpao, Assistant Commissioner Habibullah Wazir along with Tehsildar Loi Mamond Ajam Khan Afridi visited different bazaars of Loi Mamond Tehsil at Kamarsar, Laghrai and directed the shopkeepers and customers to strictly follow the guideline and implement the SOPs and close down their businesses well before the deadline issued by the provincial government as 4:00 p.m.

He warned that action would be taken against violators of the guideline or SOPs issued by the provincial government.

