DC For Taking Strict Action Against Chemical Mixed Milk Sellers

Muhammad Irfan Published July 26, 2022 | 09:24 PM

DC for taking strict action against chemical mixed milk sellers

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar has taken serious notice on sale of chemical mixed milk and high rates of the milk here on Tuesday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar has taken serious notice on sale of chemical mixed milk and high rates of the milk here on Tuesday.

He has directed authorities to initiate action against milk sellers involved in charging high rates.

On the directives of DC, the Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Iqbal Tunio led a joint team of revenue police force, CIA police and livestock force acting against high charging milk sellers.

The team seized chemical mixed and hazardous milk. DC warned that no element would be allowed to play with the public life. He said that chemical mixed milk sellers areenemies of human lives and they would face strict legal action.

