UrduPoint.com

DC For Taking Strict Action Against Ghost Teachers

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2022 | 06:40 PM

DC for taking strict action against ghost teachers

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Shah Nawaz Khan has directed the officers of educational institutions to take departmental action against teachers who were continuously absent from their duties or availing unnecessary leaves.

The DC issued such directives while chairing a meeting of the District Reforms Oversight Committee in his office on Sunday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Badin Muhammad Hussain Baloch, Chief Monitoring Officer, Monitoring and Evaluation Cell Agha Zulfiqar Durani, DEO, Assistant Commissioners of all taluka and other relevant officers also attended the meeting.

He directed relevant officers to prepare a comprehensive strategy for increasing enrollment in educational institutions of Badin and required facilities be provided.

The DC directed the relevant officers to personally monitor poor sanitation and availability of clean drinking water. He also asked officers to submit a report about the improvement brought in educational institutions fortnightly, because bringing improvement in educational institutions was our responsibility.

Chief Monitoring Officer, Monitoring and Evaluation Cell Agha Zulfiqar Durani apprised the meeting about the enrollment of students in Primary,Secondary and Higher Secondary Schools, ghost teachers and actions taken against them.

Related Topics

Poor Water Badin Nawaz Khan Sunday All From

Recent Stories

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume sess ..

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume session today

7 hours ago
 Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sar ..

Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sarwar

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

9 hours ago
 Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - ..

Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - Kremlin

18 hours ago
 One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.