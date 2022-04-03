DC for taking strict action against ghost teachers

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Shah Nawaz Khan has directed the officers of educational institutions to take departmental action against teachers who were continuously absent from their duties or availing unnecessary leaves.

The DC issued such directives while chairing a meeting of the District Reforms Oversight Committee in his office on Sunday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Badin Muhammad Hussain Baloch, Chief Monitoring Officer, Monitoring and Evaluation Cell Agha Zulfiqar Durani, DEO, Assistant Commissioners of all taluka and other relevant officers also attended the meeting.

He directed relevant officers to prepare a comprehensive strategy for increasing enrollment in educational institutions of Badin and required facilities be provided.

The DC directed the relevant officers to personally monitor poor sanitation and availability of clean drinking water. He also asked officers to submit a report about the improvement brought in educational institutions fortnightly, because bringing improvement in educational institutions was our responsibility.

Chief Monitoring Officer, Monitoring and Evaluation Cell Agha Zulfiqar Durani apprised the meeting about the enrollment of students in Primary,Secondary and Higher Secondary Schools, ghost teachers and actions taken against them.