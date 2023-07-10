Open Menu

DC For Taking Strict Action Against Use Of Sub- Standard Material In Development Schemes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 10, 2023 | 11:01 PM

DC for taking strict action against use of sub- standard material in development Schemes

Deputy Commissioner Naveed Rehman Larik has warned that the usage of sub-standard material in all development work would not be allowed

UMERKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Naveed Rehman Larik has warned that the usage of sub-standard material in all development work would not be allowed.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting with relevant officers to review proposals about ongoing and new development schemes for 2022-23 and the year 2023-24.

Relevant engineers of the education work, Provincial Highway, Buildings, Roads, Machinery and Maintenance departments were also present in the meeting.

DC directed relevant officers to ensure their attendance in all meetings regarding development schemes and complete development work within the stipulated time so that people could get the maximum benefit of such schemes.

On this occasion, relevant officers gave a briefing about ongoing and new schemes as well as presented proposals for 2023-24 projects.

