DC For Timely Arrangements To Establish Cattle Markets For Sacrificial Animals
Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2024 | 04:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Tuesday directed to establish temporary sale points for the purchase and sale of sacrificial animals and make them fully functional ten days before Eid-ul-Adha to facilitate the people.
He issued the directives while presiding over a meeting held in the committee room of his office.
On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr. Sana Ramchand, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Sadar Ahmad Sher Gondal, Chief Executive Officer BWMC Naeem Akhtar, Deputy Director Local Government, Muhammad Khursheed, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Mian Azhar Javed, Chief Officer District Council Nasirullah, officers of the Punjab Cattle Market Management and Development Company, Livestock Department, Health Department, officers of municipal committees across the district and other relevant departments were present.
The deputy commissioner instructed to make arrangements for the provision of clean drinking water, excellent sanitation arrangements, and the installation of tents for shade at the sale points established for the purchase and sale of sacrificial animals, along with other necessary arrangements.
He directed to finalize effective traffic plan around the sale points and cattle markets to avoid traffic difficulties and also ensured security arrangements there.
The deputy commissioner asked the concerned departments to establish medical camps and veterinary camps at cattle markets and temporary sale points.
Deputy Director Local Government Khursheed Ahmed, while briefing the meeting, informed that temporary sale points for the purchase and sale of sacrificial animals across the district would be established at Shahmahi Canal Bahawalpur, near Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital, Bahawalpur Sadar near Flour Mills, and Tehsil Ahmedpur East on KLP Road near Rehber petrol Pump. T
emporary sale points will also be established in Tehsil Yazman at 102 DB Qainchi Mor, in Tehsil Khairpur Tamewali near the General bus stand, and Tehsil Hasilpur at the old water works behind station Rescue 1122.
It is pertinent to mention here that there are also permanent livestock markets in Bahawalpur City, Bahawalpur Sadar, Yazman Tehsil, Khairpur Tamewali Tehsil, and Hasilpur Tehsil for the buying and selling of livestock.
