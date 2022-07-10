D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Inayat Ullah Waseem on Sunday directed the Water & Sanitation Service Company (WSSC) for timely collection of animal's offal from the city on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

During his visit to WSSC headoffice, the deputy commissioner was briefed in detail about the company's administrative control and its cleaning plan on Eid-ul-Azha.

WSSC Acting CEO Shahjahan Khan presented the Eid-ul-Adha cleaning plan to the DC and gave a detailed briefing on administrative matters.

The deputy commissioner appreciated the arrangements made by the WSSC and directed that the debris should be disposed off at the transfer station in a timely manner in order to maintain neat and clean environment.

Chief Sanitary Inspector Javed Khan, Sanitation Supervisor Abdul Rehman Khan Saduzai, Manager Admin Muhammad Ahsan Iqbal and Media Focal Person Hassan Raza were also present on the occasion.