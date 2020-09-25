UrduPoint.com
DC For Timely Completion Of All Ongoing Development Schemes

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 03:16 PM

Deputy Commissioner Khairpur Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Friday has directed the officials concerned to ensure completion of all ongoing development schemes within the stipulated time and eradicate the trend of unnecessary delay

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Khairpur Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Friday has directed the officials concerned to ensure completion of all ongoing development schemes within the stipulated time and eradicate the trend of unnecessary delay.

He said this in a performance review meeting at his office. The deputy commissioner reviewed the progress of all the ongoing projects in the district.

He directed the officials concerned to expedite the pace of work as well as ensured best possible quality in execution of the development works.

