DC for timely completion of all ongoing development schemes

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Khairpur Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Friday has directed the officials concerned to ensure completion of all ongoing development schemes within the stipulated time and eradicate the trend of unnecessary delay.

He said this in a performance review meeting at his office. The deputy commissioner reviewed the progress of all the ongoing projects in the district.

He directed the officials concerned to expedite the pace of work as well as ensured best possible quality in execution of the development works.