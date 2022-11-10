UrduPoint.com

DC For Timely Completion Of Cholistan Rally Arrangements

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2022 | 06:38 PM

DC for timely completion of Cholistan Rally arrangements

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zahid Parvez Waraich Thursday chaired a meeting, held in the committee room of his office and reviewed the arrangements of the International Cholistan Desert Rally

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zahid Parvez Waraich Thursday chaired a meeting, held in the committee room of his office and reviewed the arrangements of the International Cholistan Desert Rally.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Aitzaz Anjum, CEO Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Naeem Akhtar, Manager TDCP Tariq Rabbani, Executive Engineer Highways Farrukh Mumtaz, SDO Cholistan Development Authority Imtiaz Lashari, officers from Police Department, Health, MEPCO, Wildlife, Civil Defence, Rescue-1122, Sports, PHA and other related departments were also present.

He said that all the arrangements for the International Cholistan Desert Rally should be completed on time.

He said that direction boards should be installed to indicate the locations of the Cholistan Desert Rally. He said that a traffic plan should be devised for the tourists.

DC said that mechanic workshops and tuck shops should be established. He said that an information desk should also be established for the information of tourists. It was informed in the meeting that wrestling and kabaddi competitions will be organized by the sports department. Similarly, health camps will be established by the health department. It was informed in the meeting that Rescue-1122, Civil Defense, and Police will perform duties on the occasion of the Cholistan Desert Rally.

Related Topics

Police Sports Kabaddi Company Traffic Bahawalpur Cholistan All From MEPCO

Recent Stories

Bangladesh defeats Pakistan in first U-19 one-day ..

Bangladesh defeats Pakistan in first U-19 one-day match

59 seconds ago
 T20 Final: PM's tweet amuses cricket lovers likeni ..

T20 Final: PM's tweet amuses cricket lovers likening Pak vs Eng match as clash o ..

1 minute ago
 Dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD

Dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD

1 minute ago
 Govt to strengthen National Skills University's ma ..

Govt to strengthen National Skills University's main & Muridke campuses: Rana Ta ..

1 minute ago
 Imran Khan asks CJP to take notice on FIR matter

Imran Khan asks CJP to take notice on FIR matter

20 minutes ago
 Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik part ways: Reports

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik part ways: Reports

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.