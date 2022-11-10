DC for timely completion of Cholistan Rally arrangements

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zahid Parvez Waraich Thursday chaired a meeting, held in the committee room of his office and reviewed the arrangements of the International Cholistan Desert Rally

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zahid Parvez Waraich Thursday chaired a meeting, held in the committee room of his office and reviewed the arrangements of the International Cholistan Desert Rally.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Aitzaz Anjum, CEO Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Naeem Akhtar, Manager TDCP Tariq Rabbani, Executive Engineer Highways Farrukh Mumtaz, SDO Cholistan Development Authority Imtiaz Lashari, officers from Police Department, Health, MEPCO, Wildlife, Civil Defence, Rescue-1122, Sports, PHA and other related departments were also present.

He said that all the arrangements for the International Cholistan Desert Rally should be completed on time.

He said that direction boards should be installed to indicate the locations of the Cholistan Desert Rally. He said that a traffic plan should be devised for the tourists.

DC said that mechanic workshops and tuck shops should be established. He said that an information desk should also be established for the information of tourists. It was informed in the meeting that wrestling and kabaddi competitions will be organized by the sports department. Similarly, health camps will be established by the health department. It was informed in the meeting that Rescue-1122, Civil Defense, and Police will perform duties on the occasion of the Cholistan Desert Rally.