DC for timely completion of development projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Saadat Hassan said Monday that the district administration is committed to ensuring transparency and merit in all government departments through good governance.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review performance of all government departments in the district through implementation of the good governance framework.

The meeting which was attended by all the officials of the district administration and heads of various departments who briefed the DC about development projects which were continuing in the district.

The deputy commissioner said that all the development initiatives should be completed within the stipulated time frame and directed the officials concerned to ensure that blessings of those welfare-oriented projects reached the masses.

He said that merit and transparency would be ensured at all costs and added that no leniency would be shown to the officials who were found putting hurdles in the process of extending relief to people.