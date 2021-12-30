DC for timely completion of development projects

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia on Thursday directed the officers of the departments concerned to complete the development projects in time

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia on Thursday directed the officers of the departments concerned to complete the development projects in time.

He said that no indolence would be tolerated in this regard. He was getting briefed on new development projects under the Annual Development Program 2021-22 in a meeting here at his office. Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar, AMS Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr. Ijaz Rasool, District Coordinator Health Dr. Khalid Channar, Executive Engineer Buildings Mohammad Nisar, Executive Engineer Public Health Engineering Mohammad Farooq, and other officers of relevant departments were present on the occasion.

The deputy commissioner said that the officers of concerned departments should visit the field and monitor all the development projects.

Any obstacles related to the development projects should be removed. Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar said that under the new annual development program 2021-22, work has been started on 176 development projects in the district.

Funds of more than Rs 3068 million have been released for these projects. Out of which more than Rs 1302 million have been utilized. He further said that work on 89 development schemes for underway under this Annual Development Program 2021-22. More than Rs 3404 million development funds have been released for these schemes. Out of which Rs1694 million have been utilized. Under the annual development program, work on 27 new development schemes has started. More than Rs 808 million has been released for these schemes. Out of which more than Rs 70 million has been utilized.