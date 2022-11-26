DC for timely completion of development projects

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi has said that for the convenience of the people, Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program (PICIIP) must ensure the completion of development projects in the stipulated time period.

Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park should be completed and handed over to the district administration by December 31, 2022.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting held to review the work on projects under the Punjab PICIIP.

Project Director PICIIP Hamza Salik, Deputy Director (DD) Development Raja Yasir, National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) and the representatives of contractors company attended the meeting.

Briefing the meeting participants, the city manager of PICIIP and representatives of the contractor company said that Khadim Ali Road will be completed in 21 days. They said that the work on Defence Road will be completed in 3 weeks, the number of teams working on Marala Road will be increased. Similarly, steps will be taken to arrange the material required for the completion of Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park without delay.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said that the projects of PESP are very important for the development of the city, however, due to the delay in these projects, the people are facing difficulties and he had received a large number of complaints in this regard.

He directed that the PICIIP and contractors to manage machinery and additional labour simultaneously on projects and set time-lines for these projects.

Deputy Commissioner said that the construction of manholes on Marala Road and the rehabilitation of the road should be started simultaneously. He said that funds have been deposited to GAPCO to remove WAPDA polls from the project. The company should initiate immediate action to remove all the poles.

Project Director PICIIP Hamza Salik directed that PICIIP and contractors immediately arrange and report additional machinery and labor. He said that the NESPAK should also fulfill its responsibilities in a better way.

He clarified that the completion of the goals according to the given time-lines will be the responsibility of the city manager and contractors of PICIIP and negligence will not be tolerated in this regard.

Earlier, the representatives of PICIIP and the contractor company gave a briefing. While Project Director PICIIP Hamza Salik inspected the ongoing projects on Khadim Ali Road, Defence Road, Kashmir Road and Marala Road.