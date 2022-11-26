UrduPoint.com

DC For Timely Completion Of Development Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 26, 2022 | 03:20 PM

DC for timely completion of development projects

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi has said that for the convenience of the people, Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program (PICIIP) must ensure the completion of development projects in the stipulated time period.

Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park should be completed and handed over to the district administration by December 31, 2022.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting held to review the work on projects under the Punjab PICIIP.

Project Director PICIIP Hamza Salik, Deputy Director (DD) Development Raja Yasir, National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) and the representatives of contractors company attended the meeting.

Briefing the meeting participants, the city manager of PICIIP and representatives of the contractor company said that Khadim Ali Road will be completed in 21 days. They said that the work on Defence Road will be completed in 3 weeks, the number of teams working on Marala Road will be increased. Similarly, steps will be taken to arrange the material required for the completion of Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park without delay.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said that the projects of PESP are very important for the development of the city, however, due to the delay in these projects, the people are facing difficulties and he had received a large number of complaints in this regard.

He directed that the PICIIP and contractors to manage machinery and additional labour simultaneously on projects and set time-lines for these projects.

Deputy Commissioner said that the construction of manholes on Marala Road and the rehabilitation of the road should be started simultaneously. He said that funds have been deposited to GAPCO to remove WAPDA polls from the project. The company should initiate immediate action to remove all the poles.

Project Director PICIIP Hamza Salik directed that PICIIP and contractors immediately arrange and report additional machinery and labor. He said that the NESPAK should also fulfill its responsibilities in a better way.

He clarified that the completion of the goals according to the given time-lines will be the responsibility of the city manager and contractors of PICIIP and negligence will not be tolerated in this regard.

Earlier, the representatives of PICIIP and the contractor company gave a briefing. While Project Director PICIIP Hamza Salik inspected the ongoing projects on Khadim Ali Road, Defence Road, Kashmir Road and Marala Road.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab WAPDA Company Road December All From Labour

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram shares his rehabilitation experience

Wasim Akram shares his rehabilitation experience

43 minutes ago
 Lt Gen Faiz Hameed decides premature retirement: R ..

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed decides premature retirement: Reports

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan, PTI convoys to reach Rawalpindi for po ..

Imran Khan, PTI convoys to reach Rawalpindi for power show today

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Turkey reaffirm pledge to take bilateral ..

Pakistan, Turkey reaffirm pledge to take bilateral trade volume to $5b

3 hours ago
 Committee formed to prepare road map for interest- ..

Committee formed to prepare road map for interest-free banking system: Dar

4 hours ago
 Mobile users won't be able to download Google pla ..

Mobile users won't be able to download Google playstore in Pakistan from Dec 1

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.