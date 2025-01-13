DC For Timely Completion Of Kotri Overhead Bridge
Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2025 | 05:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) The Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri on Monday emphasized that any negligence in public welfare projects will not be tolerated. He made these remarks while presiding over a meeting at Darbar Hall to ensure the timely completion of the Kotri overhead bridge project.
He directed the concerned officials to immediately report any hurdles in the project to ensure its smooth and timely completion for public benefit.
During the meeting, the officials briefed the Deputy Commissioner on various challenges.
Assuring complete support, Ghazanfar Ali Qadri promised to address the issues on a priority basis using all available resources. He also committed to informing higher authorities in writing to resolve outstanding matters.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Nooruddin Hingorjo, Chairman Municipal Committee Kotri Arbab Jafar Shoro, officials from Public Health Engineering, Sui Gas, Railways, HESCO, Police and the Municipal Committee of Bolhari.
