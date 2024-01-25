Open Menu

DC For Timely Completion Of Land Record Computerization

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2024 | 12:00 PM

DC for timely completion of land record computerization

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khalid Iqbal issued directives on Thursday aimed at streamlining administrative processes and enhancing services for the residents of the region.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the District Revenue Review Committee in Abbottabad.

Khalid Iqbal emphasized the timely completion of the computerization of land records, the inclusion of transfers in the sub-district registry, and the computerization of positions under sub-district inheritance transfers. He also highlighted the importance of improving services in urban areas.

Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) of Revenue Arshad Mahmood and Deputy Director (DD) of Service Delivery Center Sajjad Khan gave a comprehensive briefing on revenue and computerization initiatives.

DC directed the magistrates, tehsildars, and assistant tehsildars to issue instructions for facilitating residents visiting district administrative offices.

Moreover, DC issued instructions for the enhancement of services and facilities at Patwarkhanas and Service Delivery Centers to better cater to the needs of residents visiting these locations.

