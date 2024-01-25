DC For Timely Completion Of Land Record Computerization
Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khalid Iqbal issued directives on Thursday aimed at streamlining administrative processes and enhancing services for the residents of the region.
He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the District Revenue Review Committee in Abbottabad.
Khalid Iqbal emphasized the timely completion of the computerization of land records, the inclusion of transfers in the sub-district registry, and the computerization of positions under sub-district inheritance transfers. He also highlighted the importance of improving services in urban areas.
Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) of Revenue Arshad Mahmood and Deputy Director (DD) of Service Delivery Center Sajjad Khan gave a comprehensive briefing on revenue and computerization initiatives.
DC directed the magistrates, tehsildars, and assistant tehsildars to issue instructions for facilitating residents visiting district administrative offices.
Moreover, DC issued instructions for the enhancement of services and facilities at Patwarkhanas and Service Delivery Centers to better cater to the needs of residents visiting these locations.
Recent Stories
POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly review
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024
Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says based on unverified claims
Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70
Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update
Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors
AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moot in Mirpur AJK
Argentines down tools in challenge to budget-slashing Milei
EU ports join up to fight drug smuggling
NCRC unveils 3-year Strategic Plan and Policy Brief on Child Trafficking
Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa on Friday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2 killed, several injured in road accident11 minutes ago
-
Senior Govt officer, cop shot dead12 minutes ago
-
2 killed 2, several injured in road mishap21 minutes ago
-
1569 power pilferers caught red-handed31 minutes ago
-
CDA' environment-friendly projects gearing up towards strong E- buses, cycling ecosystem in capital: ..31 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris to observe India’s Republic Day as Black Day tomorrow amid shutdown in IIOJK52 minutes ago
-
5.0-magnitude quake hits Central Mid-Atlantic Ridge2 hours ago
-
One dead, 25 injured as passenger bus flips in Khairpur2 hours ago
-
Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says based on unverified claims12 hours ago
-
NCRC unveils 3-year Strategic Plan and Policy Brief on Child Trafficking13 hours ago
-
Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa on Friday13 hours ago
-
All citizens are equal before law regardless of their faith, caste, race in Pakistan: Mushaal13 hours ago