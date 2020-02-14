UrduPoint.com
DC For Timely Completion Of Mangi Dam Construction

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 08:00 PM

DC for timely completion of Mangi Dam construction

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ziarat, Captain (R) Mehrullah Badeni here on Friday reviewed the construction work at Mangi Dam and directed the officials concerned to complete the project on time.

He said no compromise would be made on construction of Mangi Dam and its security and instructed officials to enhance security measures for monitoring of entry and exit points during work of the dam, said a press release.

Assistant Commissioner Ijaz Sarwar accompanied the DC during visiting of Mangi Dam.

Relevant official briefed the DC Mehrullah about ongoing construction of the dam project in detail where DC also appreciated efforts of official in this regard. Later, DC also visited Levies station and inspected plantation of trees by forest department.

