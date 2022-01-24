DC for timely completion of matters of public welfare

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Ali Kathia has said that as per the direction of Chief Secretary Punjab, all matters of public welfare should be done in a befitting manner so that the people could get relief.

He was presiding over a meeting here on Monday. Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Tayyab, Assistant Commissioners of different tehsils, CEO education Zahoor Ahmad Chauhan, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan, Chief Officer District Council Mian Azhar Javed, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Nasrullah Malik, CEO Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Naeem Akhtar, Chief Officers of Municipal Committee and officers of other concerned departments also attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner said that installation of manhole covers, maintenance of faulty street lights, and maintenance of sewerage lines should be completed immediately. He said that teachers of the concerned schools should monitor the arrival and departure of students studying in public and private educational institutions located near National Highways and the main roads.

As per the directions of the Chief Secretary Punjab,the arrangements for cleanliness and whitewashing of the bus stands should be completed and proper seating arrangements for passengers should be done.

He directed that whitewash and paintwork would be done of all government buildings. Upkeep of playgrounds and green belts must be ensured. He said that billboards should be installed properly. As per the directions of the government"chlorination" of water, tanks should be done.

The deputy commissioner directed that drainage works should be made better in the district. He further said that excellent sanitation arrangements should be ensured in the hospitals, Primary health centers and rural health centers across the district. Deputy Commissioner directed that legal action be taken against the owners of overloaded and smoke emitting vehicles. Maintenance of small roads in rural and urban areas of the district should be completed as soon as possible.

He directed the officers of the concerned departments should play their roles properly in order to perform the tasks of public affairs.