DC For Timely Completion Of Ongoing Uplift Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2022 | 01:34 PM

DC for timely completion of ongoing uplift projects

Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan directed the officials concerned to ensure completion of ongoing uplift projects in time by giving deadline

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan directed the officials concerned to ensure completion of ongoing uplift projects in time by giving deadline.

DC expressed these views while presiding over District Development Committee meeting to review the work on annual development program, CDP, school education and other projects on Friday.

He said that the Punjab government was focusing on timely completion of development projects in district Khanewal.

He directed the officials to open the development schemes which have been completed and ensure use of funds at all projects.

He said that the funds of any scheme should not be lapsed.

He ordered to ensure quality of work and any complaint of poor quality material would not be tolerated.

Deputy Director Development Shahid Rehman while briefing about ongoing work said that 10 projects of annual development program have been completed, 50 percent work also completed on other 147 projects. Out of 101 projects of community development program, 68 have been completed. Out of 925 schemes of SAP programs, 568 have also been completed.

>