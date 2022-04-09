UrduPoint.com

DC For Timely Completion Of Ongoing Uplift Projects

Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2022 | 06:14 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan Saturday said that ultimatum has been given to the district departments for the completion of ongoing development projects

The departments concerned were directed to utilize funds allocated for uplift projects before June.

He expressed these views while presiding over meeting here.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Tayyab Khan and Deputy Director Development Muhammad Irfan were also present on the occasion.

Amir Karim Khan ordered to expedite work on uplift projects to avert the funds from lapsing so that more schemes could be suggested in the next budget in public interest.

Deputy Commissioner said that roads, WASA and infrastructure projects would be given priority while Nishtar- II and sub-secretariat building projects were already in full swing.

He said that approval for expansion of roads in congested areas had been given and district council and the municipal corporation have been instructed to make the street lights fully operational and to complete the graveyards boundary wall projects as soon as possible.

