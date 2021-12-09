UrduPoint.com

DC For Timely Completion Of Under-construction Road

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 07:05 PM

DC for timely completion of under-construction road

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia on Thursday inspected the construction of a double road from Dubai Mahal Chowk to Chakanwala Chowk through Welcome Chowk and Obaid-ur-Rehman Chowk here

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia on Thursday inspected the construction of a double road from Dubai Mahal Chowk to Chakanwala Chowk through Welcome Chowk and Obaid-ur-Rehman Chowk here.

Chief Executive Officer Cantonment board Rameez Shafqat, Executive Engineer Highways Engineer Farrukh Mumtaz, Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar, Assistant Commissioner City Naeem Sadiq Cheema and officers of other departments concerned were present on the occasion.

The deputy commissioner said that the construction of the double road should be completed on time and all the obstacles in this regard should be removed immediately.

Executive Engineer Highways Engineer Farrukh Mumtaz said that the construction of road from Dubai Palace to Chakanwala Chowk via Welcome Chowk and Obaid-ur-Rehman Chowk has an estimated cost of Rs 270 million.

During the current financial year, Rs 35 million has been allocated for this road. Out of which more than Rs 11 million have been utilized in the construction.

Related Topics

Dubai Road All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

ENOC signs MoU with Quantafuel and Dubal Holding f ..

ENOC signs MoU with Quantafuel and Dubal Holding for plastic-to-liquid plants

11 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi attends opening of UoS ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi attends opening of UoS 3rd Strategy Conference

11 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives India&#039;s Chief Minister of ..

RAK Ruler receives India&#039;s Chief Minister of Gujarat

26 minutes ago
 Dubai Silicon Oasis organises Motor Show for class ..

Dubai Silicon Oasis organises Motor Show for classic and sports cars

26 minutes ago
 CM GB working on Land, Aerial, Digital Connectivit ..

CM GB working on Land, Aerial, Digital Connectivity Vision for Gilgit-Baltistan: ..

38 seconds ago
 Corrupt officials deserve no leniency: IGP

Corrupt officials deserve no leniency: IGP

40 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.