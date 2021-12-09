DC for timely completion of under-construction road

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia on Thursday inspected the construction of a double road from Dubai Mahal Chowk to Chakanwala Chowk through Welcome Chowk and Obaid-ur-Rehman Chowk here.

Chief Executive Officer Cantonment board Rameez Shafqat, Executive Engineer Highways Engineer Farrukh Mumtaz, Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar, Assistant Commissioner City Naeem Sadiq Cheema and officers of other departments concerned were present on the occasion.

The deputy commissioner said that the construction of the double road should be completed on time and all the obstacles in this regard should be removed immediately.

Executive Engineer Highways Engineer Farrukh Mumtaz said that the construction of road from Dubai Palace to Chakanwala Chowk via Welcome Chowk and Obaid-ur-Rehman Chowk has an estimated cost of Rs 270 million.

During the current financial year, Rs 35 million has been allocated for this road. Out of which more than Rs 11 million have been utilized in the construction.