DC for timely completion of under construction projects

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :An amount of Rs 260 million is being spent on construction, repair and maintenance of Jarranwala road from Dhuddiwala to Chak 209/R-B.

Deputy Commissioner Lt. (R) Suhail Ashraf while inspecting construction work here Saturday directed the quarters concerned to complete the project in time. Deputy Director Development Rana Tahir also accompanied the DC.

Suhail Ashraf inspected construction work of 3.62km Jarranwala road from MC Limit to Ring Road which is being executed at a cost of Rs 180 million and directed for immediately removing garbage from the road.

The Deputy Commissioner also visited under construction project of two additional class rooms in Government Higher Secondary school, Awagat.

He went to another under construction project of Government Special education Center, Jarranwala costing Rs 98 million and checked the quality of material of Hussain Sugar Mills overhead bridge continued at a cost of Rs 48 million.