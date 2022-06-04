UrduPoint.com

DC For Timely Completion Of Under Construction Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2022 | 09:17 PM

DC for timely completion of under construction projects

An amount of Rs 260 million is being spent on construction, repair and maintenance of Jarranwala road from Dhuddiwala to Chak 209/R-B

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :An amount of Rs 260 million is being spent on construction, repair and maintenance of Jarranwala road from Dhuddiwala to Chak 209/R-B.

Deputy Commissioner Lt. (R) Suhail Ashraf while inspecting construction work here Saturday directed the quarters concerned to complete the project in time. Deputy Director Development Rana Tahir also accompanied the DC.

Suhail Ashraf inspected construction work of 3.62km Jarranwala road from MC Limit to Ring Road which is being executed at a cost of Rs 180 million and directed for immediately removing garbage from the road.

The Deputy Commissioner also visited under construction project of two additional class rooms in Government Higher Secondary school, Awagat.

He went to another under construction project of Government Special education Center, Jarranwala costing Rs 98 million and checked the quality of material of Hussain Sugar Mills overhead bridge continued at a cost of Rs 48 million.

Related Topics

Education Road From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Taller people more at risk of skin infections, ner ..

Taller people more at risk of skin infections, nerve disorders: Study

3 minutes ago
 Guar products export witnesses 33.55pc increase

Guar products export witnesses 33.55pc increase

3 minutes ago
 Pak Army Zibdabad rally held

Pak Army Zibdabad rally held

3 minutes ago
 PCF calls on IPC minister

PCF calls on IPC minister

6 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia launches 'Raod to Makkah' initiative ..

Saudi Arabia launches 'Raod to Makkah' initiative for 5 countries including Paki ..

6 minutes ago
 PU's postponed exams to be held on June 14

PU's postponed exams to be held on June 14

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.