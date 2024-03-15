DC For Timely Implementation Of CM Punjab's Directives
Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2024 | 08:32 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has stated that the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif should be ensured to be implemented effectively. In this regard, officers of relevant departments should provide services in the field efficiently.
He was addressing a meeting held in the committee room of DC office. He directed that complaints received by departments should be promptly addressed so that people can get relief.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Naeem Sadiq Cheema, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan, Deputy Director Local Government Khurshid Ahmed, Chief Officer District Council Nasrullah Malik, and other officers of relevant departments were present at the meeting.
The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the need to work in the field in a better manner to successfully support the Clean Punjab Campaign.
He mentioned that cleanliness in urban and rural areas should be handled with high standards. It was instructed to ensure functional street lights, remove banners and flexes from street lights and other poles and locations, and eliminate wall chalking.
He directed that sewerage and drainage cleaning should be done properly and covers should be installed on manholes throughout the district.
DC Zaheer Anwar also directed that maintenance and repair of roads under the CM Punjab's initiatives should be completed on time and cleanliness of installed water filtration plants should be ensured.
