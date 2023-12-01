DC for timely payments to sugarcane farmers

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Friday chaired a meeting here to review matters related to sugarcane crushing.

The Deputy Commissioner said that timely payment should be ensured to the farmers as per the rates fixed.

He said that no deduction in the payments would be tolerated.

He said that farmers must be facilitated in this regard. He said that the illegal selling points of sugarcane should be removed.

In the meeting, Deputy Director Industries Zubair Abbasi, Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq, farmers, and representatives of sugar mills were present.