DC For Timely Resolution Of Public Issues

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2023 | 05:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has said that the complaints related to public welfare should be resolved timely and no negligence should be tolerated in this regard.

He expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting held in the committee room of his office regarding public welfare initiatives.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Naeem Sadiq Cheema, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Adeel Khan, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azim Zeeshan.

Assistant Commissioners, Chief Officer District Council Nasrullah Malik, AMSBVH Dr. Ijaz Rasool, Chief Officers Municipal Committee, and officers of related departments were present while assistant commissioners of the district participated through video link.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the concerned departments should play an active role in solving the problems of the people.

He said that all issues must be resolved properly.

System Network Administrator Mohammad Azim Zeeshan informed the meeting that since October 1, more than 2000 complaints have been received under public welfare initiatives, of which 1692 complaints have been resolved.

Steps are being taken to resolve the remaining complaints.

He said that installation of manhole covers, sanitation, elimination of wall chalking, illegal petrol pumps and gas filling stations, solid waste, cleaning of bus stands, and other issues are included in public welfare initiatives.

