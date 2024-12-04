DC For Timely Sowing Of Wheat Crop
Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2024 | 04:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq has said that wheat is essential for the country's food security, and its timely sowing could ensure food security in the country.
He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the divisional committee regarding wheat cultivation on Wednesday in the conference room of the Commissioner’s Office. Officers from the Agriculture Department and other relevant departments attended the meeting.
The deputy commissioner reported that the target for wheat cultivation in the Bahawalpur Division has been set at 2.611 million acres, of which wheat has already been sown on 2.575 million acres.
He emphasized that farmers should be provided comprehensive awareness and guidance regarding using balanced fertilizers and weed control. Additionally, the availability of agricultural medicines and fertilizers at reasonable prices should be ensured.
Director of Agriculture Bahawalpur informed the meeting that the target of 100 percent wheat cultivation will be achieved by December 10.
He further mentioned that small farmers will be provided with facilities through the Kisan Card, while farmers cultivating in larger areas will be awarded tractors and laser levelers. Farmers are encouraged to submit their applications by December 15 to benefit from this scheme or apply online.
