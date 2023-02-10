UrduPoint.com

DC For To Expedite Anti-dengue Activities:

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2023 | 01:50 PM

DC for to expedite anti-dengue activities:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali said dengue might rise again as weather was changing so the health department should remain vigilant.

He said this while chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue activities in the district here on Friday.

District Health Officer Dr Sohail Asghar Qazi and officers from all relevant departments participated in the meeting.

In the meeting, measures taken by the health department were reviewed.

Dr Sohail Qazi briefed the meeting about activities carried out by teams.

Pakistan

