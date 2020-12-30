DC for traders to avoid profiteering

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh urged the traders to avoid profiteering and provide commodities to masses at government fixed prices

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh urged the traders to avoid profiteering and provide commodities to masses at government fixed prices.

Addressing the district price control meeting in his conference room here on Wednesday, he said that it was responsibility of the administration to provide relief to consumers by keeping the demand and supply of edibles item equal.

He directed the authorities concerned to take action against the profiteers and fix the prices of commodities according to government rates in the district.

DC Abdullah Nayyer asked the traders to adjust their profits and cooperate with the administration to end the menace of adulteration in food items.