DC for transparent distribution of ration among rain-hit people

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sanghar Dr Imran-ul-Hassan Khuwaja on Tuesday said that distribution of ration among 10,000 rain-hit poor families of Sanghar and Khipro taluka would be carried out in phases.

In a statement, DC said that in the first phase ration have been distributed to 2000 poor families.

He said that district administration has started relief activities in rain-hit families on emergency basis.

DC said that in order ensure transparency in ration distribution, he personally monitor distribution process. Khuwaja said that all facilities are provided in relief camps set up for rain victims.

DC further said that district administration would not leave rain-hit people alone and use all available resources till complete rehabilitation of rain-hit people.