UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC For Tree Plantation

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 03:00 PM

DC for tree plantation

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq has said full attention will be paid on the tree plantation during phase-II of the Clean Green Pakistan Index (CGPI) 2021 in the district.

He stated this in a meeting while reviewing the second phase of CGPI 2021.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Mir Muhammad Nawaz, DD Social Welfare Sharif Ghuman, DHO Dr Ahmed Nasir, DD Development Chaudhry Abdul Rauf and others attended the meeting.

The deputy commissioner said that the cooperation of departments would be requiredfor planting trees in green belts, squares, parks, educational institutions and commercial buildingsin the city.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nasir

Recent Stories

Military Chopper Bursts Into Flames After Crash-La ..

6 minutes ago

Vaccination against COVID-19 underway in Punjab

6 minutes ago

PML-N opposing electoral reforms due to fear of de ..

8 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

8 minutes ago

Next Round of Astana Negotiations on Syria Schedul ..

10 minutes ago

FIA grills Hamza Shehbaz in money laundering case

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.