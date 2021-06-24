DC for tree plantation

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq has said full attention will be paid on the tree plantation during phase-II of the Clean Green Pakistan Index (CGPI) 2021 in the district.

He stated this in a meeting while reviewing the second phase of CGPI 2021.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Mir Muhammad Nawaz, DD Social Welfare Sharif Ghuman, DHO Dr Ahmed Nasir, DD Development Chaudhry Abdul Rauf and others attended the meeting.

The deputy commissioner said that the cooperation of departments would be requiredfor planting trees in green belts, squares, parks, educational institutions and commercial buildingsin the city.