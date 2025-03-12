Open Menu

DC For Uniform Cleanliness In Urban, Rural Areas

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2025 | 09:00 PM

DC for uniform cleanliness in urban, rural areas

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir has directed to ensure uniform cleanliness in urban and rural areas.

Presiding over a meeting here on Wednesday, he reviewed cleaning operations of waste management company and directed its officials to further improve cleanliness in urban areas.

He said that Union Council Secretaries must resolve complaints daily and upload updates on the portal.

He also instructed that special attention should be given to sanitation efforts in Tehsils and desilting of sewerage drains in rural areas should be conducted on time.

He also directed to focus especially on the cleanliness of main roads and said that operations of waste management company would be monitored on daily basis and no leniency would be tolerated in this regard.

Chief Officer Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) Abdul Rauf, Chief Officer District Council Faisal Shehzad, Assistant Commissioner (City) Ateeque Ullah and AC Saddar Dr. Zulqarnain were present in the meeting while Assistant Commissioners from Samundri, Tandlianwala, Jaranwala and Chak Jhumra attended it via video link.

