DC for uninterrupted canal water supply to cotton growers

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Hamid Sandhu on Thursday, directed the irrigation department to ensure an uninterrupted canal water supply to cotton growers as the crop has entered the critical phas

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Hamid Sandhu on Thursday, directed the irrigation department to ensure an uninterrupted canal water supply to cotton growers as the crop has entered the critical phase.

Presiding over a meeting of the District Agriculture Advisory and Task Force Sub-Committee, the deputy commissioner urged officers concerned about the agriculture department to guide farmers in the protection of their crops in order to increase the production ratio.

He also directed officers of Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) to ensure an uninterrupted power supply for the facilitation of farmers as the cotton crop needs more water due to ongoing heat waves.

The DC directed officers to launch a comprehensive crackdown against the mafia involved in selling fake pesticides and fertilizer.

He also asked agriculture officers to ensure their presence at cattle markets around the clock.

Deputy Director of Agriculture Dr. Iqbal Niazi, Additional Director Livestock Dr. Tehseen Javed, and concerned officers of various other departments were also present in the meeting.