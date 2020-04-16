UrduPoint.com
DC For Uninterrupted Distribution Of Ration To Needy People

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr Imran ul Hassan Khawaja has said that target to distribute 20,000 ration bags to needy families was set by district administration and 5000 ration bags have been distributed so far in first phase.

In a statement on Wednesday, DC said that distribution of ration bags had been started in 71 union councils and 194 wards of the district, through the committees constituted earlier for this purpose, comprising officials and staff of relevant union councils.

He further said that data collection for needy families was completed in all areas,whereas 5000 ration bags were distributed. He said that besides distribution of ration, district administration have fully maintained overall situation in the district.

DC said that payment of Rs 12,000 to each needy family was continued under Ehsaas programme, besides monitoring of all hospitals,carry out tests of patients on suspicion of coronavirus was being ensured.

