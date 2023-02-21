UrduPoint.com

DC For Uninterrupted Supply Of Subsidized Flour To People

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2023 | 11:00 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Newly appointed Deputy Commissioner Shah Fahad on Tuesday directed revenue officers to regularly visit flour dealer shops and ensure uninterrupted supply of subsidized flour to poor people.

Presiding over a meeting of the Revenue Officers here soon after assuming charge of his office, he directed to make the system easy for the masses and take all necessary measures to facilitate people.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Sania Safi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Naveed Akbar and other administrative and revenue officers.

Deputy Director Database briefed the Deputy Commissioner about computerization of land record.

