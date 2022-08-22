DC for urban forestation on war footing

On the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan,Deputy Commissioner Kurram Wisal on Monday directed district administration and line departments to work on urban forestation on emergency basis

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :On the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan,Deputy Commissioner Kurram Wisal on Monday directed district administration and line departments to work on urban forestation on emergency basis.

Presiding over a meeting of heads of district departments, he said that tribal elders should also be engaged in the forestation drive so that maximum plants could be planted in the district.

The tribal elders assured their full cooperation in the plantation drive.

District Police Officer Arbab Shafi Khan was also present on the occasion.